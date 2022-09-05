Gimenez went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Gimenez saw a modest three-game hitting streak end Sunday, but he was still able to get aboard twice for the second time in four games. The second baseman walked, stole second and scored in the seventh inning. He slashed .326/.390/.494 through 25 games in August, and Gimenez appears to be keeping up the consistency to begin September. For the year, he owns a .299/.367/.480 slash line with 15 home runs, 16 steals (in 18 attempts), 60 RBI and 50 runs scored through 119 contests as a near-everyday player.