Gimenez was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers prior to the fifth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Gimenez was hit by a pitch on his foot in the bottom of the fourth inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the fifth. The 23-year-old was named the starting second baseman for the National League All-Star team earlier Saturday, and he went 0-for-2 with a run and a strikeout to begin Saturday's game. It's not yet clear whether his foot issue will impact his availability for Sunday's series finale against Detroit or the All-Star Game.