Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Gimenez hit a ground rule double to lead off the bottom of the second before coming around to score Cleveland's first run on a Will Brennan single. The second baseman would come around to score a second time in the fourth after stealing second and has now swiped a bag in three of five games to open the month. Gimenez has also recorded two hits in two of his last three games and is currently batting .294 in September with one RBI and four runs scored.