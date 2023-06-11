Gimenez was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros after five innings due to left leg tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Tyler Freeman came off the bench in the top of the sixth to replace Gimenez, who went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run -- his fourth of the season -- prior to departing. The initial diagnosis doesn't sound overly serious, but fantasy managers will still want to keep tabs on the second baseman's status heading into the Guardians' upcoming three-game series in San Diego. The Guardians are off Monday before heading to the West Coast on Tuesday.