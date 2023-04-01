Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

The second baseman's first pilfer of the season came on the front half of a double-steal with Myles Straw in the fourth inning, setting up Steven Kwan for a two-run double that put Cleveland in the lead for good. The Guardians went 3-for-3 on the basepaths in total against Cal Raleigh and Mariners pitching, and given their speed up and down the lineup, they could be one of the clubs that benefits most from MLB's rule changes to boost the running game. Gimenez stole 20 bases in 2022, but his 94th percentile sprint speed last year per Statcast suggests he could top that total easily if given the chance.