Gimenez went 4-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 12-8 win over the Orioles.

Gimenez has four multi-hit efforts and four 0-fers in his last eight games, going 10-for-28 (.357) with one double and three RBI in that span. It's a significant improvement for him recently, as he hit just .230 with three extra-base hits over 25 contests in all of May. The second baseman remains a near-everyday player despite a lackluster .242/.305/.344 slash line through 204 plate appearances this season.