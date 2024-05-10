Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
The lefty infielder will get a break as Cleveland takes on southpaw pitcher Garrett Crochet. Gimenez will miss the starting lineup for the first time in 12 matchups and has slashed .229/.288/.333 with five RBI and one home run in that stretch.
