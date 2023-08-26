Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Gimenez has hit a rough patch, going 5-for-29 over his last nine games. His homer Friday was his first extra-base hit in that span. The second baseman remains in the lineup on a regular basis, slashing .241/.311/.390 with 12 homers, 21 stolen bases, 46 RBI and 57 runs scored through 123 contests overall. The Guardians aren't short on infield options, which has resulted in Gimenez occasionally sitting versus southpaws in recent weeks.