Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sundays' 7-0 win over the White Sox.

Gimenez had gone 0-for-15 with one walk and a stolen base over his previous four games. He snapped the skid with a fourth-inning solo shot, his second homer of the year. The second baseman is at a .242/.307/.342 slash line with 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and five stolen bases through 38 contests. He's remained in the No. 2 spot in the order versus right-handers since Steven Kwan (hamstring) went on the injured list, but the Guardians haven't gotten much hitting from the trio of Estevan Florial, Brayan Rocchio or Tyler Freeman, who had all gotten looks at leadoff in that span. As such, Gimenez's chances to produce RBI will likely be down in the near term.