Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Gimenez had a couple of hitless games last week, but he went 5-for-15 with five RBI and was plunked three times over the last four games. The second baseman is up to eight steals on 11 attempts this season, with Sunday's steal being his first since May 17. He's added a .270/.333/.383 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 31 runs scored over 50 contests.