Gimenez is not in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees.
The lefty-hitting middle infielder appears to be in a strict platoon, as he has not started against a lefty this season, and that won't change with Nestor Cortes on the hill for New York. Ernie Clement will start at the keystone and bat seventh.
