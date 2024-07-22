site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-andres-gimenez-out-of-cleveland-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Out of Cleveland lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gimenez is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Ace left-hander Tarik Skubal is toeing the rubber for the Tigers, so the left-handed hitting Gimenez will receive a day of rest. The Guardians are going with Tyler Freeman at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read