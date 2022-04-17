Gimenez is not in the lineup Sunday against San Francisco.
Gimenez is working in the strong side of a platoon at second base and will head to the bench Sunday with lefty Alex Wood pitching for the Giants. Owen Miller will man the keystone while Bobby Bradley starts at first base.
