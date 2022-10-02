Gimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Gimenez has an .883 OPS with a home run, six RBI and six runs over his past 10 games but will take a seat for Sunday's matchup with the Royals. Gabriel Arias will step in at the keystone and bat seventh.
