Gimenez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in an 8-2 win over the Blue Jays in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Gimenez sat out the matinee, but manned second base in the nightcap. He's earned a regular role in the lineup as the primary second baseman, posting multiple hits in six of his last nine games. The infielder is slashing .348/.352/.536 with two home runs, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 71 plate appearances. He's added two triples and three doubles -- Gimenez is known for his speed more than his power, though his 1.4 percent walk rate is a little concerning.