Gimenez went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

The steal was his seventh of the season, but Gimenez had attempted just one theft (and caught got stealing) over his previous 20 games. The second baseman saw his modest four-game hitting streak come to an end Wednesday. He's slashing .231/.308/.357 with three home runs, nine RBI, 22 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 160 plate appearances.