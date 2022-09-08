Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Royals.
Gimenez continued his solid start to September with his third straight multi-hit effort. Over his last seven games, he's gone 9-for-25 (.360) with two steals and three runs scored, though he hasn't hit a home run or recorded an RBI in that span. The second baseman is up to a .305/.372/.483 slash line with 17 steals, 15 homers, 60 RBI and 52 runs scored through 122 contests this season.
