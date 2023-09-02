Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

Gimenez has faltered at the plate bit a lately, going 4-for-36 (.111) over his last nine games, though he has managed two steals in that span. The second baseman's slump has him down to a .234/.302/.378 slash line for the year. He's added 23 steals, 12 home runs, 49 RBI and 61 runs scored over 129 contests. While he's struggling, it hasn't cost him the lion's share of playing time at the keystone.