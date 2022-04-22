Gimenez went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Gimenez posted 19 stolen bases across his first 117 major-league games in the last two years. It's been a slower start this season, as he had to settle for a part-time role at second base out of the gate. The infielder is slashing .318/.333/.545 with a home run, a triple, four RBI, three runs scored and one steal through 24 plate appearances. Gimenez should see regular playing time while Yu Chang and Owen Miller are both on the COVID-19 injured list.