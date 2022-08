Gimenez went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

The Guardians went 4-for-4 in steal attempts on the night, but Gimenez was the one tormenting Arizona catcher Carson Kelly the most. Over his last 12 games, Gimenez is slashing .341/.408/.591 with two of his 12 homers and four of his 11 steals on the season.