Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

Gimenez has four multi-hit efforts and three 0-fers in his last seven games. While that's not great from a consistency standpoint, he's hitting .305 (18-for-59) through 15 games this season. He's up to five steals, one home run, five RBI and an impressive 17 runs scored despite starting just one game hitting higher than fifth in the order.