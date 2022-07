Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home and two runs scored Thursday against the Twins.

Gimenez delivered a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to tally his ninth long ball of the season. It was only his second homer in his last 22 starts, though his .194 ISO is 40 points better than his career mark. Gimenez has also maintained a .308 batting average and chipped in six steals to deliver well-rounded production across 231 plate appearances this season.