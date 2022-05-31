Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Gimenez put the Guardians ahead for good with his eighth-inning blast off Royals reliever Collin Snider. In his last 12 games, Gimenez is hitting a light 8-for-45 (.178) with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base. It's an expected regression after he started the year in excellent form at the dish. Overall, he's slashing .287/.313/.492 with five homers, 23 RBI, 15 runs scored, three steals, two triples and six doubles in 38 contests.