Gimenez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Gimenez knocked a two-run single and swiped second base during Cleveland's four-run seventh inning. The breakout star has now gone 24-for-60 (.400) with eight steals, 12 RBI and eight multi-hit games this month. On the year, he's slashing .313/.378/.500 with 36 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases through 107 games.