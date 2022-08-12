Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Gimenez has hit safely in his last five games, and he's posted three steals in that span while going 8-for-20 (.400) at the plate. The second baseman is up to 14 steals in 16 tries this season. He's maintained an excellent .304/.367/.482 slash line with 12 home runs, 50 RBI, 45 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples through 99 contests, making him a solid source of both speed and power.