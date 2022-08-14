Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Toronto.
Gimenez started the past seven games and will receive a day off after hitting .423 with a double, an RBI, four runs and four stolen bases during that stretch. Owen Miller will step in at the keystone Sunday for Cleveland.
