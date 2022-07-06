Gimenez isn't starting Wednesday against Detroit.
Gimenez will get a day off after he went 1-for-11 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over the last four games. Ernie Clement is starting at the keystone and batting seventh.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Gets breather for nightcap•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Slugs walk-off homer•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Gets aboard thrice•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Homers, steals sixth bag•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Steals fifth base•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•