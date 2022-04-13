Gimenez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Reds.
The 23-year-old will get a day off after starting each of the Guardians' last two contests and going 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI Tuesday. Ernie Clement will enter the lineup at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Reds.
