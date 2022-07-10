Gimenez went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Royals.

Gimenez was one of two Guardians in the starting nine to fail to record an extra-base hit, as all three of his knocks were singles. It was still an encouraging performance -- he had gone 5-for-32 (.156) in 11 contests since his last multi-hit effort. The second baseman's slump briefly dipped his batting average under .300, but he's back to that mark with an .836 OPS, nine home runs, 40 RBI, 28 runs scored and six stolen bases through 259 plate appearances this year. He should continue to see a majority of the playing time at the keystone.