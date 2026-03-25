Guardians' Andrew Walters: Moves to injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians placed Walters (lat) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
The right-hander is working his way back from last year's lat surgery and has progressed to throwing live bullpen sessions. Walters will need at least a handful of rehab games before being cleared to make his season debut for the Guardians.
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