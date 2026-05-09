Guardians' Andrew Walters: Rehab paused
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walters (lat) was returned from his rehab assignment due to a viral illness, MLB.com reports.
Walters hasn't pitched since April 24. Once he returns to full strength, the right-hander will commence a new rehab stint.
More News
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Piling up Ks on rehab•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Moves to injured list•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Live BP session scheduled•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Activated from IL•
-
Guardians' Andrew Walters: Undergoes lat surgery•