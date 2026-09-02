Genao went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer during Tuesday's 6-1 win over Toronto.

Genao pinch hit for Trevor Bazzanza in the seventh inning, and the former answered the call by taking Joe Mantiply deep to left field for a two-run homer. It was the second major-league homer of Genao's career, with the first taking place Aug. 8 against the White Sox. Since making his major-league debut Aug. 5, he has gone 20-for-76 (.263) with five RBI, five extra-base hits, one steal and 10 runs scored across 22 games.