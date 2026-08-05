Guardians' Angel Genao: Big-league debut on tap

The Guardians recalled Genao from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Cleveland designated Gabriel Arias for assignment to clear a spot on the active roster for Genao, who will hit the big leagues for the first time. The switch-hitting 22-year-old earned the call-up after slashing .309/.395/.494 with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases across 72 games at Columbus. Genao has made starts at second base, third base and shortstop at Triple-A, and the latter position could be the main spot where he sees his initial action in the big leagues. Brayan Rocchio has been serving as the Guardians' primary shortstop but could see his playing time dip while he's slashed just .179/.225/.269 over 17 games since the All-Star break.