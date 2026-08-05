Guardians' Angel Genao: Headed to majors

The Guardians are expected to recall Genao from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Viewed as one of the top prospects in the Guardians' farm system, Genao has spent time at Double-A and Triple-A this season, slashing .299/.400/.458 with 11 homers, 50 RBI, 62 runs and 11 steals to go with a 59:66 BB:K across 95 total games. He may get reps at the hot corner if Jose Ramirez's hand injury ends up sending him to the injured list. Otherwise, Genao could claim the starting shortstop job from Brayan Rocchio, who has posted just a .456 OPS since the All-Star break.