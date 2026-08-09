Guardians' Angel Genao: Hits first career homer

Genao went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

This was Genao's first homer and first extra-base hit over four major-league games. The infield prospect is currently seeing steady playing time -- he's made two starts each at second base and third base, providing some cover at the hot corner while Jose Ramirez has battled lingering soreness in his surgically repaired left hand. Genao figures to play regularly as long as his bat warrants it, though he may ultimately settle into more of a utility role around the infield.