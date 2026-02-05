Genao showed more full extension on his swings while with Aquilas in the Dominican Winter League, Keith Law of The Athletic reports.

Genao suffered a right shoulder injury during spring training last year, and the effects of the injury lingered throughout the regular season. After a boffo 2024, the 21-year-old shortstop dropped to a .259/.323/.359 slash line over 77 games at Double-A Akron. In winter ball, Genao improved to .325/.387/.386 over 26 games for Aquilas, suggesting he regained strength and confidence in the shoulder. He might eventually move to second base in the majors, but his improved defense at Akron in 2025 suggest shortstop is still a possibility. Genao's a bounce-back candidate for 2026 and expected to reach Triple-A Columbus.