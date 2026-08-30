Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Royals.

Martinez gave the Guardians an early lead, belting a two-run homer in the second inning, and then singled in a meaningless run in the bottom of the ninth. Chase DeLauter, who served as the designated hitter the last two days, is dealing with a nagging hamstring, which could result in more opportunities for Martinez going forward. The latter is enjoying his best season in the majors, posting a .712 OPS along with 13 home runs, 48 RBI and 11 steals across 94 games (341 plate appearances).