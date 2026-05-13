Guardians' Angel Martinez: Big day in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Moved up to the leadoff spot, Martinez flashed his whole skill set as he drove the fourth pitch he saw from Reid Detmers into the left-field seats to put Cleveland up 1-0, before tormenting the southpaw on the basepaths. Martinez has gone yard in back-to-back games, and on the season he's slashing .260/.300/.473 with seven homers, eight steals, 17 runs and 19 RBI in 41 contests.
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