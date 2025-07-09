Martinez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Tuesday's 10-6 extra-inning win over Houston.

Martinez smacked his first career grand slam in the 10th frame en route to setting a career high in RBI. The switch-hitting center fielder extended his hitting streak to five games and should see a bump in playing time with Lane Thomas (foot) on the injured list, but it's still been a tough season for him at the plate overall. Through 264 plate appearances, Martinez is slashing .238/.264/.371 with six home runs, 13 doubles, 30 RBI and five stolen bases.