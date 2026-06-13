Guardians' Angel Martinez: Exits with possible foot injury

Martinez was removed from Saturday's contest against the Tigers due to an apparent foot issue, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Martinez fouled a ball off his left foot during his at-bat in the first inning. He initially stayed in the game but was replaced in left field by Steven Kwan to begin the third frame. Martinez became the second Cleveland outfielder to be removed from Saturday's contest -- Chase DeLauter had to exit for a pinch runner due to an apparent side injury in the first inning. Updates on both players should come after they are evaluated by the Guardians' training staff.