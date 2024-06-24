The Guardians optioned Martinez to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

The Guardians gave Martinez a brief look while Gabriel Arias (personal) was away from the team over the weekend while on the family medical emergency list. Arias was activated ahead of Monday's series opener in Baltimore, so Martinez will go back to Triple-A to pick up more regular playing time. He's produced a .333/.438/.550 slash line at Columbus in 2024.