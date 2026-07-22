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Guardians' Angel Martinez: Homers in rehab game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Martinez (foot) started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a doulbe, a home run and two RBI for Double-A Akron on Tuesday.

Martinez played in his third game of a rehab assignment, which started Friday at Triple-A Columbus. He played seven innings Tuesday, his longest stint of the three contests. In between each start, Martinez was given days off, as the Guardians continue a planned measured ramp-up to nine innings for the outfielder. He'll continue to rehab with Akron this week, per Tim Stebbins of MLB,com, and could be re-evaluted this weekend.

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