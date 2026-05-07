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Guardians' Angel Martinez: Out of lineup Thursday
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Martinez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Kansas City.
Martinez started the first three games of the series, but he'll grab a seat for Thursday's finale. Steven Kwan, Petey Halpin and Chase DeLauter will be the Guardians' outfield trio.
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