Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

His homer streak ended at three games following a 1-for-5 performance in the nightcap, but even that knock was a double. Martinez's bat has come to life in July, and the 23-year-old has an eight-game hit streak going in which he's batting .323 (10-for-31) with eight extra-base hits, five two-baggers and three round-trippers. Lane Thomas (foot), who is on the shelf due to plantar fasciitis for the second time this season, could return after the All-Star break and reclaim the starting job in center field if his symptoms have subsided, but it might be hard for Cleveland to remove the switch-hitting Martinez from the everyday lineup given his current form.