Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.

Martinez has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8-for-21 (.381) in that span. His homer Friday was his fifth of the season, but it was his first since June 4 against the Yankees. Martinez is now at a .246/.265/.379 slash line with 25 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases over 58 contests. He's not seeing an everyday role, but he's offered a challenge at multiple positions, mainly in competition with Daniel Schneemann at second base and Lane Thomas in center field.