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Guardians' Angel Martinez: Reaches 10 homers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Martinez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Martinez gave Cleveland its first and only lead in the sixth inning with a two-run, 414-foot homer off Paul Blackburn. The long ball snapped a 17-game homer drought for the 24-year-old, who batted a meager .156 during that span. Despite that recent slump and an aversion to taking walks (he has just seven through 228 plate appearances), Martinez has managed to carve out some fantasy value thanks to his 10 homers and nine stolen bases on the campaign.

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