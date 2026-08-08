Guardians' Angel Martinez: Records season-high six RBI

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, six total RBI, a run scored and a strikeout during Friday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Martinez got the scoring started in the first inning with a two-run single, giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead. The 24-year-old then stepped to the plate in the fifth inning and blasted a grand slam, extending the lead to 6-1. Martinez logged a season-high six RBI, breaking his previous record of four, which he accomplished twice earlier this season. This year Martinez has slashed .231/.266/.424 with a career-high 12 home runs and 42 RBI in 284 plate appearances.