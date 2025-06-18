Guardians' Angel Martinez: Remains in quiet stretch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over San Francisco.
Martinez, who has managed to maintain a steady role at second base or center field, is in the midst of a quiet stretch at the plate. Since poking a home run and a double May 30, Martinez is slashing .167/.180/.217 with one extra-base hit and four RBI over the subsequent 15 games.
