The Guardians placed Martinez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right foot contusion.

Martinez's last Cactus League appearance came March 14, so the infielder may have suffered the foot injury in the Guardians' game that day against the Rockies. Though he'll begin the season on Cleveland's injured list since he's a member of the 40-man roster, the infielder will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus once he's healthy.