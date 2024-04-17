The Guardians transferred Martinez (foot) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Martinez opened the season on the IL with what the Guardians listed as a right foot contusion, but he appears to have been diagnosed with the broken hand upon being lifted early in his third rehab game with Triple-A Columbus this past Saturday. As a result of the move to the 60-day IL, Martinez won't be eligible for activation until late May. Martinez has two minor-league options remaining and is likely to be assigned to Columbus once he completes a rehab assignment and is ready for activation.
